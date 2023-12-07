Tata Harrier SUV now available with benefits worth Rs. 1.25L

Automatic variants of the Tata Harrier get maximum discounts of Rs. 1.25 lakh (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh for cars in India this December. The company has announced special cash discounts and exchange offers ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1.25 lakh, depending on the model. These offers apply to the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, but exclude the EV lineup. The carmaker is following in the footsteps of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, SKODA, and Mahindra by offering year-end discounts to clear out unsold inventory.

Harrier's AT models get maximum benefits of Rs. 1.25 lakh

The diesel variant of the Altroz comes with a consumer discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange offer of Rs. 10,000. The Altroz CNG has an exclusive Rs. 10,000 exchange offer, while the Altroz MT Petrol's total discount reaches Rs. 40,000. The Harrier MT and AT (non-ADAS) models have a Rs. 50,000 consumer discount and a Rs. 25,000 exchange offer. The Harrier AT ADAS variants have a substantial consumer discount of Rs. 75,000 and a Rs. 50,000 exchange benefit.

Tata Punch gets exchange bonus; discounts on Tiago and Tigor

For the first time, the Tata Punch is being offered with a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG single-cylinder variants have received a discount of Rs. 60,000 and a Rs. 15,000 exchange offer. The Tiago MT petrol gets a total discount of Rs. 55,000, while the AMT and CNG twin-cylinder models have a total benefit of Rs. 45,000. The Tata Tigor is available with a discount of Rs. 40,000 and a Rs. 15,000 exchange offer.