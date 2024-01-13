Hyundai ALCAZAR gets minor price revision in January

By Pradnesh Naik 01:25 pm Jan 13, 2024

The ALCAZAR rolls on 18-inch diamond-cut wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revised the pricing of the ALCAZAR with a minor hike for select diesel models in India. The CRETA-based seven-seater SUV now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.77 lakh. It is available in six variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). While the prices of the petrol variants remain unchanged, the diesel-powered options begin at Rs. 17.78 lakh after the increase.

Uniform increment of Rs. 4,900 for select diesel variants

The price adjustment for the Hyundai ALCAZAR impacts only specific diesel models, which have seen a uniform hike of Rs. 4,900. The SUV features a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, tri-beam LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, roof rails, indicator-mounted OVRMs, skid plates, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. Its spacious six/seven-seater cabin has a minimalist dashboard design, premium leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console.

Powertrain options for Hyundai ALCAZAR

Under the hood, the Hyundai ALCAZAR offers two powertrain choices: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor (157hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (114hp/250Nm). The turbo-petrol engine unit is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox, while the diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. These options allow customers to select various configurations to match their preferences and driving requirements.