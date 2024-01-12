Tata Punch.ev to be launched in India on January 17

By Pradnesh Naik 06:06 pm Jan 12, 202406:06 pm

The Punch.ev will be the most affordable e-SUV for Tata Motors, once launched

Tata Motors is set to launch the Punch.ev in India on January 17. Pre-bookings for the compact e-SUV are already underway on our shores and the model has started arriving at dealerships as well. The electric vehicle (EV) is offered in five trim levels and two battery pack options. It features a redesigned fascia inspired by the Nexon.ev and is anticipated to have a starting price of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Redesigned exterior and enhanced interior features

In comparison to the fuel-powered Punch model, the 2024 Tata Punch.ev showcases a revamped front fascia with a blanked-off grille, full-width LED DRL, updated LED headlights, and a new bumper. The side profile highlights new alloy wheels, while the rear remains mostly unchanged. Inside, the Punch.ev offers a new two-spoke steering wheel, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-based climate controls, and extra features not present in the standard model.

Powertrain options and expected competitors

While Tata Motors has not yet revealed the technical specifications for the Punch.ev, it will be available in Standard and Long Range options. The base powertrain is likely to be similar to the Tigor.ev, while the top-end option could resemble the Nexon.ev's Medium Range variant. The entry-level e-SUV will compete with the Citroen eC3 and the upcoming Hyundai EXTER EV. It will serve as an SUV alternative to the Tiago.ev and Tigor.ev when it enters the market next week.