ANCAP crash test: Why Mahindra Scorpio N got zero-star rating

By Pradnesh Naik 12:46 pm Dec 14, 202312:46 pm

Mahindra Scorpio N comes equipped with six airbags (Photo credit: Mahindra)

The Scorpio N, Mahindra's popular mid-size SUV model, has received a shocking zero-star rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash test. To recall, the SUV scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test earlier this year. This unexpected result is due to ANCAP's policy of giving zero stars to vehicles that lack an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), regardless of other active and passive safety factors available.

Scorpio N's performance in various tests for adult occupants

Diving into the report, it was found that the passenger compartment of Scorpio N remained stable during the frontal offset (MPDB) test, providing adequate protection for the driver's chest and lower legs. However, in the full-width frontal test, the driver's chest protection was weak, while all other critical body areas were well protected. Protection for the rear passenger head, neck, and chest was poor. In the side impact test, protection for all critical body regions of the driver was good.

Child occupant protection test results

As for child occupant protection, the Scorpio N scored an impressive 14.27 points out of 16 in the dynamic test and a perfect 8 out of 8 in the side dynamic test. The restraint installation received 10 out of 12 points, while on-board safety features earned 7 out of 13 points. Interestingly, Mahindra also sells the XUV700 and Pikup S11 Dual Cab in Australia.