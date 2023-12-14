Kia Sonet debuts with refreshed design and segment-leading safety features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:55 pm Dec 14, 202312:55 pm

The 2024 Kia Sonet rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the Sonet in India. This happens to be the first global upgrade for the compact offering. The popular model is offered in seven trim levels: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. The South Korean automaker will open order books for the compact SUV from December 20 on our shores.

Ever since its debut in September 2020, the Sonet has been the best-selling model for Kia Motors in India. It became a force to reckon with in the premium compact SUV segment on our shores. With rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai VENUE getting a revamp, Kia has now upgraded the Sonet to maintain its popularity in the market.

The SUV features redesigned DRLs and connected LED taillamps

The 2024 Kia Sonet gets a revised front fascia with a sculpted hood, new LED headlights with redesigned DRLs that now extend downward, a refreshed bumper with a skid plate, and a larger tiger-nose grille design. It has 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and cameras on the ORVMs. At the rear, the SUV gets connected-type LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

It ensures safety with Level-1 ADAS suite and 360-degree-view cameras

The five-seater cabin of the Sonet has an upmarket feel with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, climate control with an air purifier, a wireless charger, and multi-color mood lighting. The SUV features a Bose sound system, a fully digital 10.25-inch driver's display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by 360-degree-view cameras and Level-1 ADAS suite.

The car is backed by 3 engine options

Powering the 2024 Sonet is a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel engine (116hp/250Nm), and a 1.2-liter petrol engine (83hp/115Nm), all retained from the outgoing model. Transmission duties on the sub-4m SUV are handled by either a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed torque-convertor automatic, or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. There are no manual options for the top-spec variants.

How much will the 2024 Kia Sonet cost?

In India, we expect the 2024 Kia Sonet to cost around Rs. 8 lakh for the base HTE version and go up to Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping X Line trim level. Booking will commence on December 20.