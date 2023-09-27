Planning to buy Kia Carens, get ready to pay more

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

Kia Carens rolls on 16-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is set to raise the prices of its popular Carens MPV in India by up to 5% starting October 1. The hike could result in an increase between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 50,000, depending on the variant. The exact amount of the price hike remains unknown. However, this move could impact the sales figures of the popular mid-size premium vehicle on our shores.

The Carens received a significant update last year

Earlier this year, the Kia Carens underwent a significant update when its 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine was replaced with a more powerful 1.5-liter mill. The new engine produces 158hp/253Nm and is paired with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Carens also gained idle start/stop technology and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as standard across all variants. The MPV also faced a recall in June this year when 30,297 units were recalled due to a faulty instrument cluster.

The price hike could impact its sales figures

The price hike for Kia Carens could affect its sales figures, but its popularity in the MPV segment may keep buyers interested. The car has been a consistent performer for the South Korean automaker in India and is expected to continue offering attractive financing options and discounts to maintain sales momentum. The Carens competes with other MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. To recall, the carmaker has announced a price hike for the Seltos as well.

