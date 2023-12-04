Seven-seater car launches in 2024: Mahindra, Tata, Kia, and MG

Auto

Seven-seater car launches in 2024: Mahindra, Tata, Kia, and MG

By Dwaipayan Roy

The new Kia Carnival is already available globally

Several automakers, including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kia, and MG Motor, are preparing to launch seven-seater vehicles in India, during the first half of 2024. These upcoming releases include the MG Gloster (facelift), the next-generation Kia Carnival, the 5-door Mahindra Thar, and more. These cars will aim to meet the increasing demand for spacious family vehicles in the country.

What about Gloster, Safari, and Thar?

MG Gloster will feature cosmetic upgrades and feature additions to boost its appeal. The updated Tata Safari will be equipped with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo GDI, petrol engine, and a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 5-door Mahindra Thar will be built on an extended platform of the current three-door model, offering a 2.2-liter diesel and a 2.0-liter petrol engine with both MT and AT options.

Mahindra and Toyota will bring in these models

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is set to launch as a civilian version of the recently introduced ambulance spec model. It will come with a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine and a six-speed manual transmission. The mild-hybrid Toyota Fortuner will feature a 2.8-liter diesel engine with 48V technology for enhanced acceleration, performance, and fuel efficiency.

Gurkha and Carnival are up for a revamp

The five-door Force Gurkha is expected to have seven- and nine-seater versions, keeping the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter turbo-diesel engine. Finally, the new Kia Carnival, recently unveiled as a fourth-generation model globally, will arrive in India next year. It will boast significant updates compared to the discontinued third-generation version on our shores.