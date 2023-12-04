Here's how to earn money from BYD on social media

By Akash Pandey 02:07 pm Dec 04, 2023

BYD started paying tipsters in 2021

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD will continue offering up to CNY 50,00,000 (around Rs. 5.80 crore) to tipsters who report smear campaigns against its cars on social media. The company raised the reward from CNY 10,00,000 to CNY 50,00,000 in June, stating that the policy was valid for a year and the minimum payout would be CNY 50,000 (approximately Rs. 5.80 lakh). BYD didn't provide a reason for the extension of the reward program.

Protecting brand image since 2021

BYD began paying tipsters in 2021 to protect its brand image and has since taken action against individuals accused of spreading false information. In September, the company sued a person for similar concerns. The carmaker stated in a Weibo post, "The evidence we collect includes but isn't limited to chat records, emails, contracts, fund transfers and other information." It added that the information should be legally effective and that the provider would receive a generous reward once verified as true.

BYD witnessed 53% YoY increase in NEV sales

BYD continues the expansion of car models to overseas markets. Recently, it achieved a new personal record, selling 8,24,001 new energy vehicles (NEVs) and rising 53% YoY in Q3. As a leading EV manufacturer, BYD is also the first carmaker to produce six million NEVs, surpassing Tesla. The Warren Buffett-backed BYD is viewed as a formidable competitor to Elon Musk's company. As its production and sales reach unprecedented levels, the company's susceptibility to what it terms smear campaigns also increases.