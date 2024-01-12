Ather Energy to launch its first electric motorcycle in 2026

Ather Energy to launch its first electric motorcycle in 2026

By Pradnesh Naik 05:41 pm Jan 12, 2024

At present, the 450 Apex is a flagship offering for Ather Energy in India (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

After the successful launch of the 450S and 450 Apex models, Ather Energy is planning to introduce two all-new offerings in India. Tarun Mehta, Ather's CEO and co-founder, has told HT Auto that the company will launch a family-focused e-scooter later this year and its first-ever electric motorcycle in 2026. As the Bengaluru-based EV maker celebrates its 10th anniversary, it aims to expand the current product lineup to be more versatile and cater to a broader audience.

We can now develop new models more quickly: Mehta

Ather Energy has been actively collecting data for 10 years with its 450 series of EVs. With a solid foundation in place, Mehta explained that they can now develop new models more quickly. He stated that the company has made its presence felt in both the affordable as well as premium categories with the 450S and 450 Apex, respectively. Ather is now looking forward to repeating the same success in the family scooter segment, he added.

The family e-scooter will be larger than current models

Mehta revealed that the new scooter will be larger than the Ather 450X. He said, "We've got something very exciting in the family space that has been doing the rounds recently. The only thing I can tell you about it is that it's big." While the 450 Series has been a significant part of Ather's success, its small size has not attracted family buyers. Ather aims to change this with the upcoming large-size family e-scooter.

Ather's first electric motorcycle is scheduled for 2026

Ather's first electric motorcycle is set to hit the market in 2026. Once launched, it will face tough competition from companies like Ola Electric, Tork Motors, Matter, and Ultraviolette in the e-bike space on our shores. While details about Ather's upcoming e-motorcycle are limited, it will be fascinating to see how the company tackles this new segment as it expands its product range and enters new markets.