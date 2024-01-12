Ariya Nismo, Nissan's first-ever high-performance EV, breaks cover

Ariya Nismo, Nissan's first-ever high-performance EV, breaks cover

By Pradnesh Naik 04:06 pm Jan 12, 202404:06 pm

All-new Nissan Ariya Nismo rolls on 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has unveiled Ariya Nismo at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. It is the brand's first-ever EV in the high-performance Nismo lineup. It also happens to be the fourth Nismo model after the ICE-powered GT-R, Z, and Skyline. The electric SUV sports a sleek body kit and packs more power. Nissan plans to release two variants in Japan, with the base model delivering 362hp of power and 560Nm of torque and the more potent version generating 430hp/600Nm.

Specifications of the all-new Ariya Nismo

The entry-level Ariya Nismo features dual electric motors and a 66kWh battery pack, while the top-tier variant comes with a larger 91kWh battery. The former weighs 2,080kg and the latter tips the scales at 2,220kg. While Nissan hasn't shared performance stats, it's anticipated that the 430hp version will hit 0-96km/h faster than the previously most powerful Ariya, which clocked in at 4.8 seconds with 389hp/600Nm powertrain.

Additional features and availability

The Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) Ariya Nismo will sport new "highly rigid" 20-inch wheels and with custom 255/45 R20 tires for enhanced handling and cornering speeds. A unique Nismo driving mode provides a faster throttle response and can be optionally paired with a Formula E-inspired artificial soundtrack. Inside, you'll find updated front seats, red accents, and Nismo branding. The flagship EV is set to hit Japanese showrooms soon, but there's no word yet on its availability in other markets.