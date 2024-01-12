2024 MG Astor debuts at Rs. 10 lakh: Check upgrades

By Pradnesh Naik 03:37 pm Jan 12, 2024

The 2024 MG Astor features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has introduced the 2024 iteration of the Astor in India with a starting price of Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The revamped car has gained a new Sprint trim, joining the existing Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants. MG's entry-level SUV in India, the Astor takes on the newly launched Kia Sonet and the upcoming Hyundai CRETA.

It gets i-Smart 2.0 connected technology and Jio-powered voice recognition

Packed with new features, the 2024 MG Astor offers i-Smart 2.0 connected car technology, with over 80 functions. There is also a Jio-powered voice recognition system. It gets a digital key function with an advanced anti-theft component. Additional highlights include ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A panoramic sunroof, 360-degree-view surround camera, and a Level-2 ADAS suite further enhance the appeal of the mid-size SUV on our shores.

Powertrain options remain unchanged for the refreshed SUV

While the Astor has received numerous upgrades and a new trim, its powertrain remains unchanged. The SUV is still driven by a 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.