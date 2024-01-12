Hyundai EXTER receives second price hike: Check new prices

Hyundai has announced a price hike for its entire lineup, including the popular EXTER sub-compact SUV. With an increase of up to Rs. 12,910, the Tata Punch-rival now starts at Rs. 6,12,800 (ex-showroom). The petrol versions have seen a uniform price increase of Rs. 12,910, while the CNG models are now pricier by Rs. 9,910. The first price hike for EXTER happened last October when the car became costlier by up to Rs. 16,000.

EXTER looks appealing with several 'Parametric' design elements

Hyundai EXTER has multiple 'Parametric' design elements, giving it a modern and edgy look. It features bumper-mounted projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, skid plates, and 15-inch designer dual-tone wheels. Inside, the compact SUV has a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a windscreen-mounted dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, ambient lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

The SUV is offered with two gearbox options

Under the hood, the Hyundai EXTER has a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and offers an optional company-fitted CNG kit. In standard mode, the engine generates 82hp of power and 114Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, it delivers 68hp/95.2Nm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. Since its launch in July 2023, the sub-four-meter SUV has gained immense popularity, surpassing the 1 lakh bookings milestone. It has also bagged the coveted ICOTY 2024 award.