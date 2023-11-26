Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV surpasses 1,000-unit sales milestone in India

By Pradnesh Naik 10:59 am Nov 26, 202310:59 am

Hyundai IONIQ 5 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has achieved a significant milestone as its flagship electric SUV, the IONIQ 5, surpassed 1,000 units sold in India. This news comes just five months after the company reported 500 unit sales in July 2023. Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 in January and later launched the same month, the EV has gradually been gaining popularity among Indian consumers. The IONIQ 5 is the South Korean carmaker's second electric vehicle in India, following the successful launch of the KONA Electric.

Feature-packed IONIQ 5 offers convenience and safety

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 boasts an array of impressive features, including electronic stability control, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and multiple airbags. It also offers the facility to charge smartphones and laptops inside the car. Other standout features include a premium eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient sound with six options, onboard navigation, automatic climate control, and a three-year Bluelink-connected car subscription.

EV promises impressive driving range of 631km

Built on Hyundai's modular E-GMP platform, which also serves as the foundation for the Kia EV6, the IONIQ 5 is a groundbreaking model for the South Korean automaker. The platform consists of a vehicle chassis housing a battery, a motor, and an electric power system. The EV is powered by a 215hp/350Nm dual electric motor setup that is paired with a 72.6kWh battery pack. It delivers an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 631 km.