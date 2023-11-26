Digital driver's display under Rs. 10 lakh: Check top options

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 26, 2023

The Kiger is currently the flagship model for Renault in India (Photo credit: Renault)

To provide an upmarket feeling to customers, several automakers are providing a digital driver's display on their latest cars in India. After witnessing positive feedback from Tiago/Tigor owners, Tata Motors has now added a fully digital cluster in its popular entry-level SUV model, the Punch. Here's our pick of the top five cars with digital driver's display under Rs. 10 lakh.

Firstly, let's take a quick look at the Tata Punch

The Tata Punch has a typical SUV stance and flaunts projector headlights, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, a wide air dam, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is backed by a 1.2-liter Revotron, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine (85hp/113Nm).

Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 5.6 lakh

Tata Tiago flaunts a chrome-surrounded grille with swept-back headlights, wide air dams, a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted DRLs with fog lamps, and 15-inch diamond-cut wheels. The hatchback has a spacious five-seater cabin with a black insert on the dashboard, an engine start-stop button, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine (85hp/113Nm).

Hyundai EXTER: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Hyundai EXTER follows the brand's "Parametric Dynamics" design philosophy and sports projector headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a wide gloss black grille, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Its spacious cabin features an all-black dashboard, premium semi-leatherette upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Powering the micro-SUV is a 1.2-liter, inline-four, naturally aspirated petrol engine (81hp/113.8Nm).

Nissan Magnite: Price begins at Rs. 6 lakh

Nissan Magnite features a large grille with chrome surrounds, a skid plate on the front bumper, swept-back LED headlights, bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Its five-seater cabin has a keyless entry and start function, premium upholstery, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and a JBL-sourced sound system. It gets a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm).

Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 6.5 lakh

Renault Kiger gets bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, chrome-slatted grille, roof rails, skid plates, wrap-around taillights, and 16-inch designer wheels. It has a spacious cabin that comes with a multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The compact SUV is fueled by a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (98.6hp/160Nm).

Citroen C3 Aircross: Price begins at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross has bumper-mounted headlights with split-type Y-shaped DRLs, a sleek grille with the Double Chevron logo, silvered skid plates, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. The SUV's spacious five/seven-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, keyless entry, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine (108.4hp/190Nm).