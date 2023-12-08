How 2024 Kia Sonet (facelift) will differ from current model

By Pradnesh Naik

The upcoming Kia Sonet (facelift) will get wireless connectivity options for its infotainment panel. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is all set to introduce the facelifted version of its best-selling model, the Sonet, in India on December 14. A brochure of the upgraded SUV leaked recently, revealing almost everything there is to know about the refreshed car. From vivid colors to updated safety features, here's a look at what the Sonet (facelift) will offer.

Firstly, let's see what design upgrades the SUV will get

The refreshed Kia Sonet will retain the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It will get a revised front fascia with new-age LED headlamps, an updated grille design, C-shaped DRLs that extend downward into the redesigned bumper, LED fog lamps, and connected-type LED taillamps—similar to new Seltos. The SUV will provide 15-inch steel wheels or 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

It will be offered with 11 color options

The upcoming Sonet (facelift) will be offered with a total of 11 color options. It will get the new Pewter Olive shade from the Seltos, along with seven monotone and two dual-tone paint schemes. Range-topping X Line trim will get the Xclusive Matte Graphite color.

Cabin will feature a dual 10.25-inch screen setup

Inside, the spacious cabin of the Kia Sonet gets a massive upgrade in the form of a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the driver's display and infotainment panel. It will also get an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a premium BOSE audio system, and a 360-degree-view camera. To further enhance the upmarket feel, the car will feature premium leatherette upholstery.

Passengers' safety will be ensured by Level-1 ADAS functions

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Sonet (facelift) will come equipped with a Level-1 ADAS suite that has eight features including Lane Keeping Assist, Auto Emergency Braking, and High Beam Assist. It will also get six airbags, ABS, ESC, and EBD.

It will retain all powertrain options from the outgoing model

The updated Kia Sonet will retain all the powertrains from the existing model. It will draw power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113hp/250Nm). Transmission duties on the compact SUV will be taken care of by five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, six-speed iMT, and seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The facelift will be available in 7 variants

The upcoming Kia Sonet (facelift) will be available in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).