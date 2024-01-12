Tata EVs available with benefits of Rs. 1.05 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 12:59 pm Jan 12, 202412:59 pm

Several Tata Motors dealerships are currently offering substantial discounts on the Tiago.ev and Tigor.ev models this January. Benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh are available, depending on the dealer's inventory. These offers consist of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and a 'green bonus' as an incentive for customers choosing electric vehicles. The benefits apply to both unsold MY2023 stock and new MY2024 units.

Up to Rs. 80,000 discount on Tiago.ev

The Tiago.ev has received a discount of up to Rs. 35,000 for the MY2024 model and up to Rs. 80,000 for older models. For the MY2024 version, the benefits include an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a green bonus of Rs. 20,000 across all variants. Older models have a total discount that includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a green bonus of up to Rs. 65,000. For reference, the Tiago.ev's prices start from Rs. 8.69 lakh.

Tigor.ev discounts reach up to Rs. 1.05 lakh

As for the Tigor.ev, a compact sedan alternative to the Tiago.ev hatchback, it receives a total discount of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 75,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 across all variants. However, these discounts are only valid until the end of this month on MY2023 and older models. With no direct competitors in the market, the Tigor.ev's pricing begins at Rs. 12.49 lakh.