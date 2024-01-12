McLaren 750S launched in India at Rs. 5.9 crore

1/3

Auto 2 min read

McLaren 750S launched in India at Rs. 5.9 crore

By Pradnesh Naik 12:45 pm Jan 12, 202412:45 pm

McLaren 750S accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in under 3 seconds (Photo credit: McLaren)

McLaren, the renowned British supercar maker, has launched its most powerful model, the 750S, in India at Rs. 5.91 crore (ex-showroom). This beast, which debuted globally in April 2023, takes over from the McLaren 720S. It comes in both coupe and hardtop convertible versions. The supercar boasts a design similar to its predecessor, with a revamped front bumper, sleek LED headlights, a large air splitter, an extended rear deck, and a huge active wing at the back.

2/3

The 750S draws power from a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine

Under the hood, the McLaren 750S is equipped with a potent 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that pumps out a 740hp of maximum power and 800Nm of peak torque. This capable powertrain is mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox that transfers power to the car's rear wheels. This enables the supercar to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 331km/h.

3/3

The upmarket cabin features premium Nappa leather upholstery

Inside, the coupe's cabin is adorned with full Nappa leather upholstery and features a fully digital instrument cluster and a vertically stacked 8.0-inch infotainment screen. The 750S is also equipped with a wireless charger, a 360-degree-view camera setup, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system from Bowers and Wilkins. McLaren has managed to shave off nearly 30kg of weight compared to the 720S by using carbon fiber and other lightweight materials.