All-new Tata Punch EV in works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:25 pm Dec 02, 202309:25 pm

Tata Punch EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup (Representative image. Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker in India, is gearing up to introduce the all-new Punch EV soon. In the latest development, a near-production-ready prototype of the upcoming car was spotted doing test runs in Maharashtra, suggesting its launch is nearing. Spy images of the e-SUV revealed key features and exterior differences compared to the regular internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Punch.

EV expected to feature 360-degree-view camera system

Pictures of the test vehicle wrapped in camouflage showed a charging port on the front bumper. Other noticeable elements include a full-width LED light bar as the daytime running light (DRL) across the hood, revamped alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp. It also gets rear disc brakes, while cameras under the ORVMs hint at a possible 360-degree surround camera system.

How much Tata Punch EV might cost

Although Tata Motors has not released any details about the battery pack, it is speculated that the Punch EV will have a unit similar to its electric sedan counterpart, the Tigor EV. However, with minor alterations to its electric motor, the e-SUV should get an extended driving range. We expect the all-new Punch EV to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete against the Citroen eC3 in India.