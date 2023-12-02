Ola Electric to release MoveOS 4 in December

By Pradnesh Naik 08:21 pm Dec 02, 202308:21 pm

Ola S1 X+ is equipped with rugged 12-inch steel wheels (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric announced at its recent EndICEage event that the latest version of its software, MoveOS 4, will be available to the public in December. The news was shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Anshul Khandelwal. Initially set for a mid-September release, MoveOS 4 is currently limited to beta testers, with its final release date to be revealed soon.

MoveOS 4 introduces Ola Maps, Ride Journal features

The upcoming MoveOS 4 update will introduce the new Ola Maps, offering features such as "Find my scooter" and "Share location from app." It will also include a tamper alert, garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert Mode, hill descent control, increased range, and enhanced proximity unlock. Additionally, the "Ride Journal" feature will display details like average speed, battery usage, range, regeneration, efficiency, money saved, and distance covered.

Attractive discounts available on S1 X+ this December

MoveOS 4 will also bring personalized proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and calls, take-me-home lights, and favorite contacts. Moroever, the Ola Electric mobile app will be updated with a dark mode, OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting, and vacation mode. Separately, Ola Electric has reduced the pricing of the S1 X+ electric scooter by Rs. 20,000 for December. The EV will now cost Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom).