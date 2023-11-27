2024 Hyundai CRETA to break cover soon: What to expect

By Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2023

2024 Hyundai CRETA will get an ADAS suite

Hyundai is set to reveal the next iteration of the CRETA SUV. Anticipation is growing for the facelifted Hyundai CRETA, as spy shots hint at substantial changes. They promise not only a redefined aesthetic but also the introduction of advanced features, particularly when it comes to the passengers' safety. Here's a glimpse of what to look forward to in the upcoming car.

Fresh LED DRLs and Audi-like turn indicators

Regarding its design, the revamped CRETA tailored for the Indian market will introduce fresh LED DRLs and more angular headlights, providing it with unique and more assertive aesthetics. The slatted grille will be enhanced, contributing to a more robust visual appeal. At the rear, a notable upgrade will include split-LED taillamps with dynamic turn indicators reminiscent of Audi's style, imparting a touch of sophistication.

A new steering wheel and upholstery might be offered

Within the cabin, while the dashboard design remains concealed, anticipations run high for several modifications. These include additions such as USB Type-C chargers for rear seat occupants, a refreshed steering wheel, updated upholstery, and more. The roster of convenience features is already extensive, with a few more slated for inclusion, such as a fully digital 10.25-inch driver's display.

An ADAS suite will be onboard

The most significant safety upgrade on CRETA will entail the incorporation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The SUV is set to feature a level-2 ADAS suite, encompassing Front Collision Warning and Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, will also be offered.

CRETA will include 6 airbags, parking sensors

In addition to ADAS, the upgraded CRETA will be equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, parking sensors, and a 360-degree-view parking camera.

Engine options will remain unchanged

Interestingly, the powertrain options will remain unchanged on the CRETA (facelift). All engine-gearbox combinations from the previous model will be retained. Given the enhancements, the SUV would command a significant premium over the existing model's starting price of Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed CRETA will maintain competition with rivals like Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, and MG Astor.