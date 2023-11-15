Bajaj's new motorcycle spied testing, possibly a CNG model

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 15, 2023

The vehicle will boast telescopic front forks

A test mule of a Bajaj motorcycle has been spotted, sparking rumors that it could be the highly anticipated CNG bike the company has been developing. The design features of the test vehicle, including bodywork reminiscent of Bajaj's CT series, hint at the possibility of a CNG-powered motorcycle. Additionally, patent documents that emerged online a few months ago, disclosed information about an upcoming Bajaj CNG bike, further supporting this theory.

Design and features of the spied bike

The observed motorcycle boasts telescopic forks, front disc brake, elevated handlebar, upright riding position, and an alloy wheel design inspired by the Pulsar NS125. The rear suspension appears to be a monoshock. Interestingly, it lacks contours in its tank design and has wide body panels, potentially indicating the presence of a CNG tank. The frame seems to be a modified perimeter unit from the Pulsar NS125, likely designed to accommodate the CNG tank between the upper braces of the frame.

Performance and launch timeline

CNG is less power-dense than petrol. Hence, the forthcoming two-wheeler may be equipped with a 150cc CNG-powered engine to achieve performance and fuel efficiency, comparable to a 125cc petrol-backed bike. The release of Bajaj's CNG motorbike is predicted to be at least a year away. Once launched, it could provide an ideal compromise between electric and petrol-powered bikes, addressing concerns about range and charging infrastructure that continue to affect electric vehicles.