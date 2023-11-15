Prior to launch, Honda teases CB350 BABT classic motorcycle

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:53 pm Nov 15, 2023

The bike will get silver-coated front telescopic forks

Honda has teased its upcoming CB350 BABT classic motorcycle on social media, aiming to compete with the widely popular Royal Enfield Classic 350. Despite launching variations of the CB350, such as the CB350 RS, Honda is yet to make a significant dent in the 350cc market against Royal Enfield's devoted fanbase. The new classic motorcycle, based on the CB350, is anticipated to enhance Honda's presence in this segment.

Embracing the classic appeal

The teased Honda CB350 BABT seems to embrace a more classic approach, featuring several design alterations compared to the standard CB350 and CB350 RS. These modifications include silver-coated front telescopic forks, a fork cover reminiscent of Royal Enfield's design, and a front mudguard with two connecting rods extending from the base of the front fork. However, the teaser does not showcase chrome-spoked wheels.

Performance and features

The upcoming CB350-based bike will be equipped with a 348.36cc, 4-stroke engine that generates 20.7hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is expected to incorporate advanced features from the existing CB350, such as Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), and all-LED lights. An assist and slipper clutch, a side stand with engine inhibitor, and a gear position indicator should also be available.

Competition and launch

The main competitors for Honda's CB350 BABT classic motorcycle will likely include the 350cc Royal Enfield lineup, as well as models from JAWA and Yezdi. With the teaser caption stating "Coming Soon," the launch is expected in the near future since it will be a variation of an existing motorcycle. The new bike will aim to appeal to customers who appreciate the classic charm that Royal Enfield excels in.

