How made-in-India Jimny SUV for Australia differs from local counterpart

The car gets an ADAS suite in Australia

The car gets an ADAS suite in Australia

Maruti Suzuki has made waves in the global market by launching its made-in-India Jimny SUV in Australia. The five-door model, known as the Jimny XL, is priced at AUD 34,990 (around Rs. 18.60 lakh). This comes after the SUV's Indian debut in June with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh, and the recent introduction of the more affordable Thunder Edition, beginning at Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny goes head-to-head with the Mahindra Thar in both India and Australia.

Australia gets an ADAS suite

Aussie buyers can now choose between the five-door Jimny XL and the existing three-door models, the Jimny Lite and Jimny. Unlike its Indian counterpart, the Australian model boasts an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), complete with auto emergency braking, anti-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and dual-camera brake support. Plus, customers can pick from seven eye-catching exterior colors, including Kinetic Yellow.

Take a look at the engine specifications

Under the hood, the Australian Jimny XL sports a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, with options for a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. All models come standard with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system. The engine churns out 100hp of power and 130Nm of peak torque. In India, the vehicle runs on a 1.5-liter petrol mill that puts out 103hp/134.2Nm. The gearbox choices remain unchanged.

Thunder Edition is offered in 2 variants in India

In India, Maruti Suzuki rolled out the Jimny SUV's Thunder Edition for both Zeta and Alpha variants, with prices ranging from Rs. 10.74 lakh to Rs. 14.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It comes fitted with several standard accessories including a front skid plate, rustic tan grip cover, floor mat, side door cladding, door sill guard, and door visor.