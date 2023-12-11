Prior to launch, interior details of Kia Sonet (facelift) out

Prior to launch, interior details of Kia Sonet (facelift) out

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Dec 11, 202301:03 pm

It will be offered in 3 trim levels

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is set to reveal the 2024 Sonet in India on December 14. It will boast a refreshed design, new features, and unique interior color schemes based on the chosen trim. The Sonet will continue to be offered in three main trims: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line, with pricing details expected to be disclosed early next year.

Interior color options and design changes

The updated Kia Sonet will provide different interior color options depending on the variant selected. Tech Line buyers can choose from all-black, black/beige, and black/tan brown, while the GT Line will showcase black with white inserts. The X-Line will feature black/sage green interior color choices. Leaked images hint at a revamped exterior design for the facelifted car, as well as an upgraded interior that includes a digital driver's display and select Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Expected price and rivals

The revamped Kia Sonet's prices are likely to be revealed in early 2024, with a slight increase expected over the pre-facelift model that starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the four-wheeler will compete against rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai VENUE, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, in the sub-four meter SUV segment.

