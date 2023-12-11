Scorpio range is Mahindra's bestseller in India this November

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Scorpio range is Mahindra's bestseller in India this November

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:23 pm Dec 11, 202312:23 pm

Scorpio range accounted for 30.48% share of Mahindra's overall sales

Mahindra has announced an impressive 32.24% year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales for November 2023, selling a total of 39,981 units across various models. This significant jump from 30,233 units in November 2022 has cemented Mahindra's place as the fourth-largest automaker in India, following Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. The Scorpio and Scorpio N models played a crucial role in this growth, boasting an incredible 88.77% increase compared to the same period last year.

2/4

Scorpio and Bolero lead the charge

The Scorpio and Scorpio N led Mahindra's sales figures with 12,185 units sold last month, up from the 6,455 units retailed in November 2022. This surge solidified Scorpio's dominance, accounting for a substantial 30.48% share of Mahindra's overall sales for the month. Additionally, the Bolero contributed significantly to the numbers, with a notable 16.90% growth from the previous year, selling 9,333 units and claiming a 23.34% stake in the November sales.

3/4

XUV700 and Thar witness substantial growth, XUV300 faces dip

Mahindra XUV700 and Thar SUVs showed considerable growth last month. The XUV700 recorded a 26.66% increase, selling 7,221 units compared to 5,701 units in November 2022. Thar experienced a 45.72% surge, with 5,810 units sold against 3,987 units in the same period last year. These models collectively contributed 32.59% to Mahindra's overall sales for November this year. However, the XUV300 saw a decline of 20.84% YoY, with 4,673 units retailed in November 2023, down from 5,903 units in November 2022.

4/4

Month-on-month performance in November 2023

Regarding month-on-month performance, the Scorpio range saw a 10.26% decrease in sales from October 2023, while Bolero and XUV700 faced downturns of 3.25% and 22.33%, respectively. Thar witnessed modest growth of 3.88%, and XUV400 showed an 11.11% increase in sales compared to October. Mahindra Marazzo experienced a decline of 44.94%, selling only 49 units in November compared to 89 units the previous month. Despite these fluctuations, Mahindra's overall sales performance highlights the brand's resilience and consumer appeal across several models.