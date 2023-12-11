Mahindra working on XUV300 EV for Indian market: Expected features

Mahindra working on XUV300 EV for Indian market: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:29 am Dec 11, 2023

The car will break cover next year

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the XUV300 EV, an electric variant of its popular SUV, by June 2024, as reported by Autocar Professional. This new electric SUV will showcase design updates similar to the XUV300 (facelift) and is set to compete with the Tata Nexon EV. With a 35kWh battery, the XUV300 EV aims to make a splash in the mass-market EV segment.

Design updates and interior highlights

The XUV300 EV will boast design elements from Mahindra's BE lineup, including a drop-down LED DRL, a revamped bumper and headlamp assembly, and a fresh two-part grille. The rear will display a revamped tailgate with a full-width LED light bar, C-shaped taillamps, and a relocated registration plate. Inside, the dashboard will undergo minor changes to accommodate a larger infotainment screen, repositioned AC vents, and slight alterations to switchgear and center console.

What about its powertrain?

Equipped with a 35kWh battery, the all-new Mahindra XUV300 EV will have a smaller battery than the 40kWh one found in the larger XUV400 EV. Its range details are currently not available.

Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV300 EV is expected to be priced between Rs. 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom), approximately Rs. 2 lakh less than the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The XUV300 (facelift) with petrol and diesel engines is anticipated to launch before the XUV300 EV, likely by February next year. Mahindra has declined to comment on speculation regarding the upcoming vehicle.