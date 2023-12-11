You can soon buy bus ticket in Delhi on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 10:50 am Dec 11, 2023

There will be a restriction on the number of tickets users can generate

The Delhi government is planning to introduce a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for buses in the city, following the successful implementation of a similar system for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Officials from the transport department are working on bringing this digital ticketing system to DTC and cluster buses. However, there will be a limit imposed on the quantity of tickets users can generate.

How the WhatsApp-based ticketing system works

The WhatsApp-based ticketing system applies to Delhi Metro tickets at the moment. Passengers simply send a 'Hi' message to +91-9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan a QR code, allowing them to purchase tickets for the entire metro network using their smartphones. However, ticket cancellations are not permitted. Also, credit and debit card transactions come with a small convenience fee, and UPI-based transactions are free of charge. The chatbot operates in both English and Hindi.

Bus transportation will become more accessible now

WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in Delhi will make public transportation more accessible and convenient for users. By leveraging the popularity of WhatsApp among Indians, this initiative will simplify the ticket purchasing process, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall transit experience for daily commuters.