2024 Hyundai CRETA revealed in leaked renders: Check design features

By Akash Pandey 10:23 am Dec 11, 2023

2024 Hyundai CRETA likely to start upwards of Rs. 11 lakh (Representative image)

Hyundai CRETA, currently India's top-selling compact SUV, is gearing up for a major design revamp and safety enhancements. RushLane has shared renders of the SUV based on spy photos captured in the past few weeks. Slated for an early 2024 release, the facelift aims to raise the bar in the compact SUV market. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Kia Seltos (facelift). Here's what the refreshed CRETA will offer.

SUV will receive a complete overhaul for the exterior

Expect a total exterior makeover for the 2024 Hyundai CRETA, including an updated headlamp design, new LED DRLs, sequential turn indicators, and tail lamps. The SUV would also sport a refreshed front grille, revised bumpers, and a restyled tailgate. It will also have new alloy wheels, blacked-out elements like ORVMs and shark fin antennas, roof rails, and skid plates for a sportier look.

Interior will be inspired by Kia Seltos

The 5-seater interior of the 2024 Hyundai CRETA will take cues from the Kia Seltos (facelift), boasting new dual-tone upholstery, adjustable headrests, ventilated seats, side AC vents, single unit for the touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, and multiple drive modes.

Safety features will include ADAS with 17 autonomous features

Safety-wise, the 2024 Hyundai CRETA will come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, traction control, ABS, EBD, ESP, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with 17 autonomous features—similar to the updated Seltos. Given that the Kia Seltos (facelift) now features newly incorporated front parking sensors, it is plausible that these enhancements might also be introduced in the upcoming Creta facelift.

It will introduce a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine

The 2024 Hyundai CRETA will retain the current 1.5-liter NA petrol and diesel engines but will also introduce a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol unit, mated to a 6-speed iMT and 7DCT, delivering 160hp of maximum power and 253Nm of peak torque.