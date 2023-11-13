CBI seeks L-G's nod to try Satyendar Jain for 'extortion'

1/6

India 3 min read

CBI seeks L-G's nod to try Satyendar Jain for 'extortion'

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:50 pm Nov 13, 202304:50 pm

CBI has sought Delhi L-G's nod to try Satyendar Jain in extortion case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly sought permission from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to investigate extortion allegations against former minister Satyendar Jain. It claimed to have evidence that Jain extorted large sums of money from several high-profile inmates, including Sukesh Chandrashekar. The CBI alleged that a widespread "corruption and extortion racket" was operating in Delhi's prisons, involving former Director General (DG) of Tihar Prisons, Sandeep Goel, and ex-Additional Inspector General of Prisons Mukesh Prasad, among others.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This is the second case initiated by the CBI against Jain. Last year, the probe agency registered a separate case against him for allegedly acquiring movable properties between 2015-2017 illegally. Later, the ED arrested him on money laundering charges related to the same case, linking him to the alleged hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based company. According to the agency, several firms allegedly owned and controlled by Jain illegally received Rs. 4.81 crore through the hawala network from shell companies.

3/6

Alleged extortion syndicate involving Jain

In a letter to L-G Saxena, the CBI reportedly states that Jain, Goel, Prasad, and others functioned as a syndicate in the extortion operation. The agency claims to possess "source information" indicating that Jain allegedly extorted and collected Rs. 10 crore from prisoner Chandrashekar between 2018-2021, either personally or through his accomplices, as protection money. This allowed Chandrashekar to enjoy a peaceful and comfortable stay in the Delhi jail, where he was imprisoned on charges of money laundering and defrauding.

4/6

Extortion from conman Chandrashekhar, other high-profile inmates

The CBI contends that Goel and Prasad also separately extorted and obtained Rs. 12.50 crore from inmate Chandrashekar during 2019-2022, either directly or via their accomplices as protection money. This enabled Chandrashekar to live comfortably and without disturbance in jail. The agency further alleges that Goel and Prasad extorted money from other high-profile prisoners as protection money, allowing them to reside safely and comfortably in jail.

5/6

Misuse of official positions and undue favors

According to the CBI, the former Jail Superintendent of Central Jail-4 at Tihar, Raj Kumar, was a close associate of Goel and assisted him in extorting funds from Chandrashekar. Jain, Goel, Prasad, and Kumar are accused of abusing their official roles as public servants and providing undue favor and advantage to Chandrashekar and other high-profile inmates in the prisons in exchange for valuable considerations. The Tihar jail is under the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's jurisdiction.

6/6

Know about conman Chandrashekar

Chandrashekar, who hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is a conman currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail in connection with money laundering worth Rs. 200 crore. According to the Delhi Police, he has duped several high-profile people over the past many years. Last year, he wrote several letters to L-G claiming he had given funds to the AAP for the Punjab and Goa Assembly elections. He also accused Jain of taking Rs. 10 crore as "protection money."