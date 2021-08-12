Discounts worth up to Rs. 2.55 lakh on Mahindra cars

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 12:07 am

Mahindra cars attract huge discounts this month

In order to increase sales this month, Mahindra has announced benefits of up to Rs. 2.55 lakh on its popular offerings such as the XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio, and XUV500. The discounts are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and complimentary accessories. Here are more details.

Car #1

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 8 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 has seven airbags

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with benefits worth Rs. 44,480, including Rs. 10,480 cash discount. It features a muscular body with a chrome accented grille, roof rails, blacked-out wheel cladding, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with 2-zone automatic climate control and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle comes with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor (108.6hp/200Nm).

Car #2

Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 12.3 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo has a wheelbase of 2,760mm

The Mahindra Marazzo can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 40,200, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The MPV has a sculpted profile with 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and a power antenna. It has an 8-seater cabin with an adjustable steering wheel and dual airbags. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 1.5-liter D5 diesel engine that churns out 121hp/300Nm.

Car #3

Mahindra Scorpio: Price starts at Rs. 12.59 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 36,500 on the Scorpio SUV. The car is available with a 7-box grille, a wide air dam, roof rails, and a rear window washer as well as a defogger. The cabin has seven seats, power windows, automatic climate control, and two airbags. It is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that generates 140hp/319Nm.

Car #4

Mahindra XUV500: Price starts at Rs. 15.56 lakh

Mahindra XUV500 comes with both manual and automatic transmission

Finally, the Mahindra XUV500 is up for grabs with discounts worth Rs. 2.55 lakh. It features an athletic design with a chrome grille, projector headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there are seven seats, a sunroof, four speakers, six airbags, and a rear-view camera. The SUV runs on a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that is capable of producing 153hp/360Nm.