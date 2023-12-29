Maruti Suzuki declines Toyota's request to share Jimny and Swift

By Pradnesh Naik 01:53 pm Dec 29, 202301:53 pm

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly declined Toyota's request to create its versions of the popular Jimny and Swift models. The former stated that these vehicles are essential to the automaker's identity and that sharing them could weaken their iconic status. Currently, the two carmakers have collaborated on models such as the Baleno and Glanza, Ertiga and Rumion, Innova Hycross and Invicto, as well as the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Reasons behind Toyota's interest in Jimny and Swift

Toyota's desire to have its own Jimny and Swift models makes sense, as a Toyota-branded Jimny could offer an affordable 4x4 option compared to the pricier Fortuner. Additionally, the Swift, which consistently sells over 17,100 units per month on average, could potentially boost Toyota's sales by 25%. As reported by Autocar, the company source likened sharing these models to asking Toyota to let Maruti create their version of the legendary Land Cruiser.

Potential impact of this decision on the partnership

Despite Maruti Suzuki's refusal to share the Jimny and Swift models, the partnership between the two automakers in India has proven beneficial for both. They have effectively utilized economies of scale with low-investment projects, resulting in a broader portfolio across various price points and increased sales. Furthermore, Maruti will be manufacturing electric vehicles for Toyota and Suzuki's global markets, indicating that their collaboration is set to strengthen in the future.