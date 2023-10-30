Toyota's global sales witness hefty growth this year: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy

In China, Toyota's sales grew by less than 1%

Toyota Motor Corporation has experienced an 8.3% surge in worldwide sales from April to September compared to last year, achieving a record-breaking 5,596,183 vehicles sold. As the largest automaker globally, Toyota is on course for another year of significant growth, fueled by strong demand and enhanced supply conditions. The company's global production, which includes subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Company and Hino Motors Ltd, climbed 10% to a record 5,738,126 units during the fiscal first half.

Regional sales performance: Africa leads with 22% growth

Sales of Toyota and Lexus vehicles witnessed the most substantial growth in Africa at 22%, followed by a 17% rise in the Middle East, 9.4% in North America, and 7% in Europe. However, sales were somewhat sluggish in certain Asian regions, excluding Japan, due to economic downturns in countries like Thailand and Indonesia. In China, Toyota's sales grew by less than 1%, as consumers are shifting toward electric vehicles.

Lexus president discusses insufficient charging network

At the recent Japan Mobility Show, Lexus President Takashi Watanabe discussed the nation's inadequate charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. He said, "They're still limited in number, but we're also investigating and moving right now with a program for Lexus-specific charging stations." Despite China's underwhelming performance, Toyota sold 1,825,965 EVs during the six-month period, a 38% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the company saw a 34% sales boost in Japan as semiconductor supply challenges subsided.