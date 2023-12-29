First reported accident for Tesla's Cybertruck: Here's what happened

By Pradnesh Naik 01:11 pm Dec 29, 202301:11 pm

Tesla Cybertruck tips the scales at 3,084kg (Photo credit: Tesla)

Less than a month from launch, Tesla's Cybertruck is involved in its first reported accident. The EV collided with a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old on SR 35 (Skyline Boulevard) in California. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed the incident after Reddit user boddhya shared photos of the crash site. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Corolla veered right, hit a dirt embankment, re-entered the road, and crossed into the Cybertruck's lane. The Cybertruck driver sustained minor injuries.

The Corolla suffered extensive damage

The Reddit photos show extensive damage to the Corolla's front end, while the Cybertruck appears to have suffered less damage, even though its side-curtain airbags deployed. It's unclear if this particular Cybertruck is a customer-owned model, as there were no visible markings indicating a "release candidate" or "Foundation Series" etching. More information about the accident is expected to be released soon after the investigation ends.

Airbags were deployed on both vehicles

Although airbags were deployed on both vehicles, only minor injuries to the Cybertruck driver were reported in the press release by the CHP. The driver declined the need for medical assistance. Also, the EV was not in an autonomous driving mode.