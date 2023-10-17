Tesla recalls nearly 55,000 Model X units: Here's why

Oct 17, 2023

The affected models are made between 2021 and 2023

Tesla is recalling 54,676 Model X vehicles in the US, made between 2021 and 2023. According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there's a glitch in the vehicle controller that might not catch low brake fluid levels, and not display a warning light. This could be a safety hazard for drivers who wouldn't know it's time to top off their brake fluid.

A software update will be released to address the problem

To fix the issue, Tesla is rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) software update for affected Model X owners, free of charge. This firmware will tackle the brake fluid detection problem and make sure drivers get a heads-up when their fluid levels are low. By using a software update, Tesla hopes to keep things easy for vehicle owners and stay committed to safety.

There have been no known crashes/injuries related to the issue

As of October 10, there haven't been any crashes, injuries, or deaths linked to this brake fluid detection issue in the Model X vehicles. The NHTSA's recall announcement points this out, showing that Tesla is taking action to prevent any potential safety problems before they cause trouble on the road.

NHTSA previously investigated Model 3 and Model Y

This recall follows the NHTSA's investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles back in August. That investigation was sparked by reports of steering control and power steering issues. While it's not clear if these problems are related, both cases remind us of the importance of addressing safety concerns in electric vehicles as they become more and more popular with consumers.