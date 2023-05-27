Auto

'Tesla Files': Customer data and thousands of safety complaints leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 27, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Over 23,000 internal documents have been leaked (Photo credit: Tesla)

World's largest EV maker Tesla has been hit by a massive data breach. A "disgruntled former employee" leaked over 23,000 documents of the Elon Musk-owned automaker to a German publication named Handelsblatt. The files, with a size of more than 100GB, contain personal information about employees as well as thousands of complaints pertaining to the firm's driver assistance systems.

Info of more than 100,000 employees has also leaked

Handelsblatt is referring to the leaked data set as "Tesla Files." The documents contain names of over 100,000 former and current workers, phone numbers, personal email IDs, salary details of employees, the bank details of car buyers, and secret production details. Shockingly, even Musk's social security number—a numerical identifier assigned to US residents—has been leaked.

What do the files say about customer complaints?

The leaked files are filled with thousands of user complaints registered between 2015 and March 2022. Most of them are from the US, followed by some from Asia and Europe. The countries have not been specified. The complaints report problems with Tesla's Autopilot as well as Full Self-Driving (FSD). Customers have allegedly suffered from phantom braking/stops and unintended acceleration.

How did Tesla respond to the complaints?

As per the leaked documents, Tesla responded to the complainants by avoiding written communication as much as possible. They were allegedly ordered to never copy the reports in a text message/email format and spoke to the buyers orally.

Tesla might have to cough up a hefty fine

The data protection office in Brandenburg, Germany has called the EV maker's data breach "massive." So far, the allegations against Tesla have not been proven. However, if proven guilty, the company might have to pay a fine of up to 4% of its yearly sales, around €3.26 billion. Meanwhile, Europe's biggest labor union IG Metall has urged Tesla to inform workers about data violations.

The EV maker is mulling legal proceedings

Tesla has responded to Handelsblatt by saying that the data breach was done by a "disgruntled former employee." A former service technician had allegedly abused their access and the automaker will take legal action against the suspected individual behind the leak.