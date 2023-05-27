Auto

Is McLaren Artura better than Lamborghini Huracan STO

Is McLaren Artura better than Lamborghini Huracan STO

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 27, 2023, 11:47 am 3 min read

Both cars get a DCT gearbox (Photo credit: McLaren Automotive)

British carmaker McLaren has introduced the Artura supercar in India. It bears a price tag of Rs. 5.1 crore (ex-showroom). The four-wheeler has a head-turning appearance, an opulent two-seater cabin, and a potent hybrid powertrain. In our market, the vehicle takes on the Huracan STO by Lamborghini. However, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

McLaren Artura is more pleasing to the eye

McLaren Artura offers a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, inverted L-shaped LED headlights, LED taillamps, butterfly doors, door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out forged alloy rims, twin exhaust tips, and an aerodynamic rear wing. Lamborghini Huracan STO comes with projector headlamps, LED taillights, 20-inch alloy wheels, a sculpted hood, a wide air vent, two doors, a massive rear wing, and dual exhaust tips.

The Huracan STO is noticeably wider

McLaren Artura has a length of 4,539mm, a width of 1,913mm, and a wheelbase of 2,640mm. The Lamborghini Huracan STO is 4,549mm long, 2,236mm wide, and offers a wheelbase of 2,620mm.

Both get a flat-bottom steering wheel

McLaren Artura offers two power-adjustable seats, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a head-up display, chrome embellishments on the dashboard, and a center console with an armrest that divides the driver and passenger areas. Huracan STO gets a two-seater cabin with Alcantara upholstery, carbon fiber elements, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a massive center console to separate the driver and the passenger.

What about technology?

McLaren Artura provides two-zone climate control, an MIS II touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a smartphone mirroring facility, multiple airbags, an ADAS suite, and electronic stability control. Huracan STO comes with auto climate control, USB chargers, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay support, eight airbags, crash sensors, traction control, and an ADAS suite.

The Artura gets a more powerful engine

McLaren Artura runs on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine, linked to an electric motor and a 7.4kWh battery pack. The setup makes 671hp/ 720Nm and allows the car to hit a top speed of 330km/h. Lamborghini Huracan STO is fueled by a 5.2-liter V10 mill (630.3hp/565Nm) and attains a top speed of 310km/h. The cars get an 8-speed/7-speed DCT gearbox, respectively.

Which one is better?

In the Indian market, the McLaren Artura carries a price tag of Rs. 5.1 crore, while the Lamborghini Huracan STO sports a price figure of Rs. 4.99 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are almost evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of the McLaren Artura for its superior looks and better performance in comparison to its rival.