By Akash Pandey 08:09 pm Oct 15, 202308:09 pm

The CyberBeer set is available in limited quantities

Tesla has launched a limited edition CyberBeer set, available exclusively on its online store. For $150 (nearly Rs. 12,500), the set includes two 11-ounce (around 330ml) bottles of beer and two matte black ceramic beer steins called CyberSteins, with both being inspired by the angular design of Tesla's long-awaited electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck. The beer is a Helles Lager brewed with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh. It is available in limited quantities.

It is brewed by California's Buzzrock Brewing Co.

The limited edition Tesla CyberBeer is crafted by California-based Buzzrock Brewing Co., known for producing well-rated lagers. This collaboration with Tesla marks a unique venture for the brewery, as it teams up with the electric vehicle giant to create a product that celebrates the highly anticipated Cybertruck. Currently, the beer is available only in North America.

Decoding CyberBeer's unique flavor profile

Tesla's CyberBeer is a Helles Lager, a style that has become increasingly popular in recent years. Brewed with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh, the beer offers a distinctive flavor profile highlighted by notes of herb and spice, along with more pronounced aromas of tea and citrus. While some might have preferred an IPA or another style of beer, Tesla's decision to embrace the trendy Helles Lager showcases its willingness to explore new avenues.

With limited availability comes high demand

If you're interested in purchasing Tesla's limited edition CyberBeer set, act fast, as the company's exclusive products tend to sell out quickly. Do note that the person must be 21 years old to purchase the set. Orders are expected to start shipping in late October, giving fans a unique chance to own a piece of Tesla memorabilia while enjoying a specially crafted beer inspired by the innovative design of the Cybertruck.