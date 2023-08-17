Technology

X to rival Instagram, TikTok with short video interface

Written by Athik Saleh August 17, 2023 | 12:01 pm 2 min read

X plans to integrate immersive video into the main user interface (Photo credit: X Corp)

Elon Musk envisions X (formerly Twitter) as an everything app, and recent enhancements to the platform demonstrate this ambition. It seems X's plans for the future include a short video interface that can rival the likes of Instagram and TikTok. Users now encounter more video tweets and can swipe up to watch related content, similar to TikTok's infinite scrolling interface. Elon Musk said X would integrate immersive video into the "main user interface" when it is excellent.

Musk said X's immersive video is starting to get good

X's video interface may support longer videos too

Currently, X's video interface allows users to swipe between related videos, with a maximum duration of under three minutes. It remains uncertain whether the platform will support longer videos in the future. X Premium allows verified users to upload two hours-long videos, so X's video interface may support it. To create a more engaging experience, the platform needs improvements such as seamless comment interaction within the immersive view. Musk's tweets suggest a short video interface akin to Instagram and TikTok.

X is working on multiple video features

X has been busy improving its video features. The platform recently brought back its live broadcast feature. The company also plans to introduce video calling to the social media site. The changes are aimed at making X an all-in-one app, which will be a favorite destination for creators and normal users. An immersive short video interface has done wonders for both TikTok and Instagram. X and Musk are probably aiming to replicate the same success.