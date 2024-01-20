Ahead of launch in December, Mahindra XUV.e8 spotted testing

By Pradnesh Naik 10:49 am Jan 20, 2024

Mahindra XUV.e8 will feature flush-fitted door handles (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra, India's SUV specialist, is preparing to unveil its new-generation electric vehicle, the XUV.e8, in India this December. In the latest development, a prototype version of the upcoming e-SUV was spotted testing at the automaker's manufacturing facility on our shores. The vehicle, which is essentially an electric version of the XUV700, bears a resemblance to the previously showcased XUV.e8 prototype, albeit with some design tweaks for better aerodynamics. Here's everything we know so far.

It will be underpinned by the new INGLO platform

The forthcoming XUV.e8 will sport a completely revamped bumper, a new air dam, and vertically stacked headlamps. It will be the first electric vehicle built on Mahindra's innovative INGLO platform. The EV would likely measure 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,760mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,762mm. For reference, the versatile INGLO platform can accommodate vehicles ranging from 4,300-5,000mm in length.

Battery capacity and fast charging capabilities

The INGLO platform is compatible with two types of battery packs, Blade and Prismatic, offering capacities between 60kWh and 80kWh. The XUV.e8 is expected to support fast charging at a rate of 175kW, enabling it to charge from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes. Furthermore, Mahindra plans to include Vehicle To Load (V2L) functionality, allowing the vehicle to share its charge with other electrical devices or even other compatible EVs.