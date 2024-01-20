Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or KTM 250 Duke: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 10:16 am Jan 20, 202410:16 am

Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer alloy wheels

Husqvarna Motorcycles has launched the 2024 version of its popular entry-level offering, the Vitpilen 250 in India, with a price tag of Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the new-generation bike rivals the segment leader, the KTM 250 Duke, in the quarter-liter streetfighter category on our shores. Between these two sporty models, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The sub-500cc segment, especially the quarter-liter category, has witnessed a lot of movement in the past few years. Motorcycles under this segment make sense for new riders and young buyers who prefer a more manageable model with big-bike appeal. Now, to claim the champion's crown, Husqvarna has introduced the 2024 Vitpilen 250. However, it first has to rival an established contender, KTM 250 Duke.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 looks more visually appealing

The 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 flaunts a minimalist design and gets a sculpted 13.5-liter fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a round LED headlamp, an underbelly exhaust, and an LCD display. The 2024 KTM 250 Duke flaunts the brand's edgy design philosophy and has a muscular 15-liter fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlamp, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

The Vitpilen 250 gets better electronic riding aids

Both the Vitpilen 250 and 250 Duke come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure rider's safety. The former also gets a ride-by-wire throttle, a quickshifter+, and a SuperMoto ABS mode. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end, on both streetfighter offerings.

The same 249cc, LC4c engine backs both

Powering both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and KTM 250 Duke is the same 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 'LC4c' engine. The mill develops a maximum power of 31hp and a peak torque of 25Nm. The transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch unit.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 can be yours at Rs. 2.19 lakh. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Duke will set you back by Rs. 2.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Vitpilen 250 makes more sense on our shores with its minimalist design and better safety kit at a lower price point.