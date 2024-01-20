Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or Triumph Scrambler 400X: Which is better?

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 20, 202403:10 am

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup with a round headlamp and a slim taillight unit

Husqvarna Motorcycles has introduced the 2024 version of the Svartpilen 401 in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now features an upgraded design and a new-age 399cc, single-cylinder engine from its sibling, the 2023 KTM 390 Duke. It rivals the Triumph Scrambler 400 X on our shores. Which one is a better choice in the middleweight scrambler segment?

Why does this story matter?

With a rich heritage of over 90 years in racing, Husqvarna Motorcycles has won multiple titles in motorsport events such as the World Enduro Championship and Dakar Rally. Banking on experience obtained from these racing events, the Swedish bikemaker has revealed the all-new Svartpilen 401. However, how does it fare with the recently introduced Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Let's find out.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 looks more visually appealing

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 follows the brand's minimalist design approach and gets a sculpted 13.5-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a round LED headlamp, an underbelly exhaust, and full-color TFT display. Triumph Scrambler 400 X sports a teardrop-shaped 13-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp with wire mesh protection, a raised handlebar, a dual-barrel exhaust, split seats, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Both bikes feature a traction control system and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a switchable dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system. On both scrambler bikes, suspension duties are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Svartpilen 401 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 39Nm. In comparison, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is backed by a 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.5hp of power and 37.5Nm of torque. Both mills are linked to a six-speed manual transmission.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 2.92 lakh. On the other hand, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will set you back by Rs. 2.63 lakh (all price, ex-showroom). Even with its substantially higher price tag, the Svartpilen 401 makes more sense on our shores, with its minimalist design and potent powertrain.

