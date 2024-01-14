5 first-time features offered by Royal Enfield on Himalayan 450
With the launch of the highly-anticipated Himalayan 450 last year, experts opined Royal Enfield finally entered the modern motorcycling era. For the first time since its inception, the Chennai-based bikemaker introduced features such as a liquid cooling system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a fully digital instrument cluster with connectivity functions, among others. Here are its five first-time features for a Royal Enfield bike.
'Sherpa' is Royal Enfield's first-ever liquid-cooled engine
For the first time in its 123-year history, Royal Enfield has introduced advanced liquid-cooling technology to its newest offering, the Himalayan 450. Called the "Sherpa 450," the 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine puts out a maximum power of 39hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 40Nm at 5,500rpm. The all-new motor is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
ADV gets rider seat with manual height adjustment
Unlike other models in its lineup, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes equipped with a rider seat with manual height adjustment. Its standard height of 825mm can be raised to 845mm or lowered to 805mm by simply adjusting a plastic lever under the seat.
First motorcycle with factory-fitted cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires
Although Royal Enfield has been known for offering rugged wire-spoked wheels for a long time, the Himalayan 450 is its first motorcycle to feature factory-fitted cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires (global markets). Unlike the tube-type tires on its predecessor, the new-age ADV's tubeless tires offer more versatility in repairability and resistance to punctures. This will offer peace of mind when tackling rough terrains.
Unique circular TFT screen with Google Maps
After sticking with analog gauges for over 120 years, Royal Enfield has finally used a digital instrument cluster for the first time. The Himalayan 450 uses a unique full-color circular TFT screen created in collaboration with technology giant Google. The cluster gets integrated Google Maps support. However, it requires a smartphone to stream the map via Bluetooth connectivity.
First Royal Enfield motorcycle to get riding modes
Ushering into the modern motorcycling era, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes equipped with a new-age ride-by-wire throttle system. This electronic control unit-based (ECU) system allows the bikemaker to feature two riding modes: Eco and Performance.