By Pradnesh Naik 06:43 pm Dec 08, 202306:43 pm

All Triumph Stealth Edition models feature a circular headlamp unit (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 'Stealth Edition' lineup in India at the ongoing India Bike Week 2023 at Vagator, Goa. With unique designs and hand-painted vibrant colors, these limited-run motorcycles are priced between Rs. 9.09 lakh and Rs. 12.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores. Bookings for these special models are now open, and deliveries are set to commence across the country from March 2024.

The Stealth Edition portfolio includes 8 distinct models

The Stealth Edition range includes eight distinct Triumph models. The list includes Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and T120 Black Stealth Edition. These limited-run bikes will be available in India for just one year.

All bikes get a hand-painted finish and unique color schemes

What sets the Stealth Edition motorcycles apart are their unique color schemes and hand-painted elements, which display a variety of vivid colors under different lighting conditions. To achieve this effect, fuel tanks are first prepared and hand-painted with a mirror-finish silver base coat. A graphite vignette is then applied by hand for a dark-to-light fade effect. Lastly, a lacquer top coat tinted with vibrant color is applied in multiple layers to create a deep finish. All offerings remain mechanically unaltered.