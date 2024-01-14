Tata Punch-rivaling Kia Clavis in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 09:41 pm Jan 14, 2024

Upcoming Kia Clavis to be based on the Hyundai EXTER (Representative image. Photo credit: Hyundai)

Kia Motors is reportedly gearing up to broaden its SUV lineup in India by introducing the Clavis sub-compact SUV. Internally referred to as AY, this new addition is set to bridge the gap between the recently launched Sonet and Seltos models, with a potential launch later this year. Spy shots of the Clavis have emerged from South Korea, sparking excitement for the forthcoming release. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming SUV.

Distinctive design for new segment

The upcoming Clavis model will sport a unique design that distinguishes it from its siblings, the Sonet and Seltos. With a rugged appearance, the SUV will likely appeal to those seeking a sturdy and adventurous driving experience. Its tall, boxy structure would prioritize ample passenger space, possibly addressing the reported rear legroom issue in the Sonet while providing generous boot space.

Might get ICE and all-electric powertrains

The Clavis SUV is anticipated to be available with both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrains. The ICE models are expected to feature a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine producing 120hp/172Nm. Gearbox options would include a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Information about the electric variants remains under wraps, but industry standards suggest a range of around 400km.

Strengthening Kia Motors's position in India's SUV market

Kia Motors currently holds around 12% market share in India's SUV segment, with annual sales of approximately 2.4 lakh units. The introduction of the Clavis SUV aims further to strengthen the automaker's foothold in this profitable market. India serves as a crucial export hub for Kia Motors and is presently its third-largest market. The brand has achieved remarkable success, reaching cumulative sales of five lakh units and registering profits at an unprecedented rate.