Order books now open for Kia Sonet: Should you buy

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Order books now open for Kia Sonet: Should you buy

By Pradnesh Naik 10:47 am Dec 20, 202310:47 am

The 2024 Kia Sonet rides on 16-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has started accepting reservations for the 2024 Sonet in India. The SUV made its debut on December 14. Its deliveries are set to start in January 2024. However, those purchasing the variants with 1.5-liter diesel engine and manual gearbox will have to wait until February 2024. The automaker is expected to announce pricing for the updated model in early 2024. The facelifted Sonet will likely cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

2/5

K-Code customers get priority delivery

Starting today, existing Kia owners can generate a unique K-code that will be valid until 11:59 pm. Using the special code, they or their friends and family can avail priority delivery of the new Sonet. The 2024 model comes in three main trims with three powertrain options, including a reintroduced 6-speed manual option for the diesel engine. The refreshed SUV faces competition from Tata Nexon, Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnite.

3/5

Engine choices for the 2024 Sonet

The 2024 Sonet gets three engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual for the 1.2-liter petrol engine and a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT for the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, or a six-speed torque converter automatic is available for the 1.5-liter diesel engine. The facelifted Sonet is offered in as many as 11 color options.

4/5

Should you pre-order one?

The new Sonet has an updated design, multiple powertrain options, and an upmarket cabin with several feel-good features. It also boasts improved safety thanks to ADAS and a 360-degree-view camera. Looking at the upgrades, the 2024 Kia Sonet aims to cater to a wide range of customer preferences. With prices expected to start at around Rs. 8 lakh, the SUV is a good option.

5/5