Range Rover SV vs BMW XM: Which SUV is better

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Range Rover SV vs BMW XM: Which SUV is better

By Pradnesh Naik 10:24 am Dec 20, 202310:24 am

Both SUVs have an 8-speed automatic gearbox

Land Rover has introduced the sporty Range Rover SV in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.8 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo petrol engine, it is the most powerful model in the Range Rover lineup. Incidentally, the XM, BMW's most potent SUV, also uses the same motor but is slightly cheaper at Rs. 2.6 crore. So, which one is better?

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Luxury SUVs have gained popularity in India in the past few years. This has led to an onslaught of capable performance-focused models such as the BMW XM, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-AMG G63, and a few others. The newest to join the ever-expanding list of high-end models on our shores is the 2024 Range Rover SV from Land Rover.

3/6

BMW XM looks more appealing with its edgy styling

Range Rover SV flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, Matrix LED headlights, integrated DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, dual shark-fin antenna, and 23-inch carbon fiber wheels. BMW XM features a sculpted bonnet, Adaptive LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps, a new-age illuminated kidney grille, flared wheel arches, 21-inch designer dual-tone wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear diffuser.

4/6

Both SUVs get a feature-loaded cabin with premium materials

Range Rover SV features premium leather upholstery, bucket seats at the front, a head-up display, mood lighting, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a floating-type Pivi Pro infotainment panel. BMW XM has a quirky two-tone dashboard, Merino leather upholstery, a head-up display, ventilated seats, multi-color ambient lighting, and a large curved infotainment system with the latest iDrive 8 OS.

5/6

BMW XM develops slightly more power

Range Rover SV is backed by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 635hp and a peak torque of 800Nm. BMW XM uses the same 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol mill that is paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup develops 644hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 800Nm. Both SUVs have an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Range Rover SV can be yours at Rs. 2.8 crore. On the other hand, the BMW XM will set you back by Rs. 2.6 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the XM makes more sense on our shores with its quirky design, powerful hybrid setup, and overall better brand value and reach.