Upcoming ICE compact SUVs in India: Check list

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Dec 20, 202303:10 am

Kia Sonet will get ADAS

The Indian automotive market is gearing up for the launch of three new internal combustion engine (ICE) compact SUVs: the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Nissan Magnite. Each of these models promises unique features and updates to cater to the diverse tastes of Indian consumers. So, get ready for an exciting first half of 2024. Here are some details on these thrilling launches.

Kia Sonet facelift

The revamped Kia Sonet recently made its debut in India, showcasing significant improvements both inside and out. With a refreshed front and rear profile, this compact SUV is sure to turn heads. Official bookings will kick off at midnight today, before the price reveal in January 2024, and deliveries are set to begin the following month. The engine lineup remains the same, but the diesel manual trim is back.

The SUV gets Level 1 ADAS features

Transmission options are aplenty for the Kia Sonet, and the interior now boasts a redesigned 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 10.25-inch instrument panel, six standard airbags, over 70 connected car tech features, ambient lighting, an air purifier, leatherette seat upholstery, and Level 1 ADAS.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, featuring subtle changes to its appearance and interior. It will share the same 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine and the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engines found in the Fronx. This compact SUV coupe could hit the market early next year and will slot below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in Toyota's SUV lineup.

Nissan Magnite (facelift)

The updated Nissan Magnite is set to launch around mid-2024, with upgrades to both its exterior and interior. Given the similarities between the Nissan Magnite and its sibling, the Renault Kiger, it's likely that the Kiger will also receive a mid-life update.