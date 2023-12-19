Kia Sonet's bookings begin tomorrow, deliveries by mid-January 2024

By Akash Pandey 11:44 am Dec 19, 202311:44 am

The car comes in 3 trim levels

Kia Motors will start accepting bookings for the refreshed Sonet tomorrow (December 20), after unveiling the updated model just last week. The official price announcement is slated for early next month, with deliveries anticipated to kick off by mid-January. The revamped Sonet is already in production at Kia's Anantapur facility, and sources suggest that waiting periods should not exceed one month. It will compete with Tata Nexon, Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and others.

Priority delivery with Kia K-code

To secure priority delivery, customers can take advantage of the special Kia K-code. To obtain this code, one must connect with a current Kia owner who can generate it via Kia India's website by inputting their vehicle information or through the MyKia app between December 14-20. The K-code can then be used when booking the vehicle to receive priority delivery. However, this offer is only valid for bookings made through the website on December 20.

Sonet (facelift) comes in three trim lines

The updated Sonet continues to provide three engine choices: an 83hp, 1.2-liter petrol with a 5-speed manual transmission; a 120hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol; and a 116hp, 1.5-liter diesel. The turbo-petrol and diesel engines come with 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes, respectively. Both also offer a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed manual unit. The facelifted Sonet is offered in—Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line—which are further divided into HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, and X-Line trims.

Expect a substantial increase in price

With notable feature upgrades in the facelifted Sonet, anticipate a considerable increase in pricing compared to its predecessor. For reference, the base variant of the outgoing Sonet started at Rs. 7.79 lakh, while the top-spec diesel-auto was priced at Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).