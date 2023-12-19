How Lamborghini's new toe and camber tech improves vehicle dynamics

By Akash Pandey Dec 19, 2023

Lamborghini's new system delivers up to 25% more cornering force (Photo credit: Quattroruote)

Lamborghini is in the process of testing its innovative vehicle dynamics technology, known as the Active Wheel Hub. This system can actively modify the wheels' toe and camber settings while driving, resulting in enhanced control and performance. Lamborghini's Chief Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr, anticipates that this technology could be integrated into their vehicles within the next 12 to 18 months. During testing, the Active Wheel Hub has shown considerable improvements in lap times and cornering force.

Active Wheel Hub's impact on performance

The Active Wheel Hub system is capable of providing up to 2.5-degrees of positive or 5.5-degrees of negative camber, and up to 6.6-degrees of toe adjustment in either direction. Powered by 48V electric motors, it makes adjustments at a rate of up to 60-degrees per second. Lamborghini's tests revealed that the system made their vehicles up to five seconds faster. Moreover, the system delivers up to 25% more cornering force.

Hardware and integration challenges

The hardware for the Active Wheel Hub consists of a large hub assembly with rotating flanges that manage camber and toe adjustments. It connects to the half-shafts from the transmission and wheel hubs, specifically designed for rear wheels. Mohr mentioned that the challenge lies in integrating the hub with other software systems like stability control and active aerodynamics. The company aims to upgrade the electric motors to benefit from 400V systems found in plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles.

Prototype testing on Lamborghini Huracan

Auto publication Car and Driver had the opportunity to test the prototype Active Wheel Hub system on a Lamborghini Huracan at Porsche's Nardò test track in Italy. With the system activated, the Huracan displayed increased grip, enhanced stability, and better handling. The prototype could adjust the camber and toe simultaneously, with multiple corrections per second. The publication reported a 4.8-second improvement in lap time when the system was on compared to off, highlighting the technology's potential.

Future applications and possibilities

Although the Active Wheel Hub is still in its experimental phase, it is expected to play a significant role in Lamborghini's future models, possibly starting with the Huracán successor. The technology could enable wider front tires, softer springs for increased roll, and different tire compounds for optimized grip. Upgraded motors powered by 400V systems could also be implemented. As Lamborghini continues to refine and incorporate the Active Wheel Hub, it promises to revolutionize vehicle dynamics and performance.