Nissan will launch five new cars in India: Check list

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Nissan will launch five new cars in India: Check list

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Dec 19, 202303:10 am

Nissan wants to meet the rising demand of SUVs and EVs in India

Nissan is gearing up to launch five car models in India and other emerging markets. In a recent presentation, the Japanese automaker revealed plans for up to four new models and a facelifted Magnite. The new models will include two SUVs, an MPV, and an entry-level EV. The company aims to broaden its footprint in the Indian market and cater to the increasing demand for SUVs and EVs.

2/6

Magnite facelift will launch in late 2024

An updated version of Magnite is slated for a late 2024 release. Notably, this SUV has been Nissan's sole model in India, and it is also exported to various international markets. Besides a facelifted model, the carmaker is also expected to introduce a left-hand drive version of Magnite, which will open up new export markets.

3/6

A new SUV based on Duster set for 2025

Nissan is developing an all-new midsize SUV based on the recently unveiled Duster. Expected to hit the market in 2025, this SUV will share components with the Duster, including its platform, some interior parts, and body panels. It will be manufactured alongside the next-gen Duster in Chennai and exported to some overseas markets as well. This Nissan SUV will compete with the Hyundai CRETA in the five-seater category.

4/6

Another SUV is scheduled to debut after Duster-based model

Another Nissan car based on the yet-to-be-revealed three-row Bigster SUV is in the pipeline. The Nissan Bigster variant is scheduled to arrive later, following the launch of the CRETA competitor we mentioned previously. The seven-seat SUV will compete with the Hyundai ALCAZAR and Tata Safari.

5/6

Nissan will introduce a three-row MPV like Triber

Nissan plans to introduce a three-row compact MPV as a sister product to the Triber, targeting mass market consumers. The yet-to-be-named MPV will be positioned slightly below the Magnite. The Triber, known for its sub-four-meter size and innovative three-row interior, has created a niche for those seeking a cost-effective alternative to models like the Ertiga and Carens. Nissan aims to appeal to customers with similar needs by introducing its own three-row version of Triber.

6/6

An entry-level hatchback EV under development

Besides SUVs, Nissan is working on an entry-level hatchback based on the CMF-AEV platform for global markets, including India. Both Renault and Nissan will have their own versions of this hatchback. On a related note, Nissan is also conducting tests on the latest-generation X-Trail SUV in India. The possibility exists for it to arrive as a completely built unit (CBU).